Sensata Technologies (ST) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST) recently:

5/4/2021 – Sensata Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $73.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Sensata Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Sensata Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00.

4/15/2021 – Sensata Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Sensata Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

ST stock opened at $57.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.58. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $781,739.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,827,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,382,000 after purchasing an additional 549,700 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 402,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,234,000 after buying an additional 9,433 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 10,881 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 293.7% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 112,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after buying an additional 83,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

