Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.40

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Serco Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of SRP opened at GBX 139.50 ($1.82) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 140.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 126.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Serco Group has a 1 year low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 171.65 ($2.24).

In related news, insider Tim Lodge acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £50,800 ($66,370.53).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 178 ($2.33).

About Serco Group

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

