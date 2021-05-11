Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Stock Price Up 12.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) shot up 12.1% during trading on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $46.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Seres Therapeutics traded as high as $22.57 and last traded at $22.46. 77,627 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 974,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.04.

MCRB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seres Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,273,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,710,000 after purchasing an additional 252,551 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,999,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,527,000 after buying an additional 175,753 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,950,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,513,000 after buying an additional 126,515 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,953,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,350,000 after purchasing an additional 163,403 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,645,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,810,000 after purchasing an additional 731,197 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.49 and its 200 day moving average is $24.64. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 4.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 385.22% and a negative return on equity of 2,867.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

About Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.