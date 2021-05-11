Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:SESN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.46. 122,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,510,173. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.22. Sesen Bio has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $3.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sesen Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Sesen Bio from $2.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

