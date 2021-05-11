Sfmg LLC Has $778,000 Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $436,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,850,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,588,000 after buying an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 232,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,894,000 after buying an additional 92,728 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.57. 2,122,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,482,707. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $54.31 and a 1-year high of $159.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.