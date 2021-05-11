Sfmg LLC Has $980,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sfmg LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $4.06 on Tuesday, reaching $380.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,002,491. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $376.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.55. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $253.97 and a 52 week high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

