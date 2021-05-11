Sfmg LLC Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,522,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.60 and its 200 day moving average is $36.85. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

