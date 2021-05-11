Sfmg LLC Sells 61,353 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Sfmg LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 16.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 311,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,353 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Sfmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $16,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 25,391 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,257,000. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 335,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,710,000 after acquiring an additional 126,927 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 255,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after buying an additional 17,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 40,563.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 665,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,167,000 after buying an additional 664,026 shares in the last quarter.

FIXD traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,632. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $52.62 and a 12 month high of $55.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%.

