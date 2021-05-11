Sfmg LLC Takes Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LH. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

LH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.27.

NYSE LH traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $276.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,361. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $155.19 and a 12 month high of $280.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.99. The company has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $699,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,368.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,118,774 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.