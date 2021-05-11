Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

STTK traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.09. 3,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,600. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.54. Shattuck Labs has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $60.52.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STTK shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

In other news, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 20,000 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,605. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 24,000 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $737,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,706.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $1,828,150.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

