Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

STTK traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.09. 3,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,600. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.54. Shattuck Labs has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $60.52.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STTK shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

In other news, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 20,000 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,605. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 24,000 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $737,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,706.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $1,828,150.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit