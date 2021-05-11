Shift Technologies (SFT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $73.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.65 million. On average, analysts expect Shift Technologies to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SFT opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. Shift Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $14.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.69.

SFT has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

