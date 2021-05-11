Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Major Shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I Sells 14,700 Shares

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 14,700 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $1,251,558.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Searchlight Capital Partners I also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, May 7th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 211,034 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $18,587,874.72.
  • On Wednesday, May 5th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 82,953 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.17, for a total transaction of $7,894,637.01.
  • On Monday, May 3rd, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 102,599 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $10,120,365.36.
  • On Friday, April 30th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 90,123 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $8,895,140.10.
  • On Wednesday, April 28th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 114,614 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $11,237,902.70.
  • On Monday, April 26th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 191,902 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $19,029,002.32.
  • On Thursday, April 22nd, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 259,820 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $25,485,743.80.
  • On Tuesday, April 20th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 115,040 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $10,939,153.60.
  • On Tuesday, March 16th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 2,000,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $181,960,000.00.

NYSE FOUR traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $83.57. 1,225,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,687. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $104.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.39.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FOUR. Bank of America raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

