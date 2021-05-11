Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 81.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $507,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $1,171,041,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,855,828,000 after purchasing an additional 895,940 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 46.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 872,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $962,783,000 after purchasing an additional 276,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 2,774.8% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 269,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,947,000 after purchasing an additional 260,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,047.83 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $685.00 and a 52 week high of $1,499.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,148.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,143.98. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $128.39 billion, a PE ratio of 688.06, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHOP. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,397.85.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

