ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $60 million-$61 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $59.10 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on ShotSpotter from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Northland Securities raised their price objective on ShotSpotter from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ShotSpotter from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSTI traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,861. The company has a market cap of $360.09 million, a P/E ratio of 132.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.52. ShotSpotter has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $53.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.23.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $12.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.72 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ShotSpotter will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other ShotSpotter news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $98,187.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,436.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas T. Groos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $1,840,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 294,135 shares in the company, valued at $10,827,109.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,951 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

