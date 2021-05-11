SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) PT Raised to $40.00 at Canaccord Genuity

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SIBN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SI-BONE from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SI-BONE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.63.

NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $30.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.22. SI-BONE has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $37.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.14.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 61.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.03%. As a group, analysts expect that SI-BONE will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $1,146,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Laura Francis sold 18,358 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $612,055.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,583,683.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,067,472 shares of company stock worth $32,658,438 in the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SI-BONE in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SI-BONE by 263.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

