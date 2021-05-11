Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s (SIEGY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Societe Generale

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Societe Generale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SIEGY has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

SIEGY stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.92. 77,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,062. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.56. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $44.36 and a 52 week high of $87.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.