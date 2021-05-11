Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 9 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,483.21.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,291.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,225.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1,945.47. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,323.30 and a one year high of $2,431.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

