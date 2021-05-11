SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,166 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in AT&T by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 31,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its position in AT&T by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 47,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in AT&T by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 22,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

T stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.48. 169,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,540,270. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

