SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned approximately 12.86% of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RNSC. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNSC traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.75. 187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749. First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 52-week low of $14.64 and a 52-week high of $30.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.78 and its 200-day moving average is $26.15.

