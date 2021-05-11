Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $273.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SBNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Hovde Group raised shares of Signature Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $238.33.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $252.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.41. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $71.44 and a 52-week high of $260.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $439.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.00 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 20.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 124.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.