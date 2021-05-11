Signaturefd LLC Acquires 497 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $1,227,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 260,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% in the first quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 22,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $287,863,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,931 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $165.95 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.32 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.65. The company has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Bank of America cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.55.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

