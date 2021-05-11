Signaturefd LLC Acquires 826 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 299.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 304,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,172,000 after purchasing an additional 228,420 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.3% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,576,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 286,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,473,000 after buying an additional 52,086 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 53.4% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 250,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,863,000 after buying an additional 87,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 155,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,404,000 after buying an additional 12,022 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNST stock opened at $91.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.29. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The company has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Sunday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.10.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

