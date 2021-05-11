Signaturefd LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 52,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 35,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $62.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.30. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.77 and a 52 week high of $62.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $87.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,806.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,093,432.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,758.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,249,040 shares of company stock worth $69,395,181. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

