Signaturefd LLC Has $1.39 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $857.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $797.48 and a 200 day moving average of $726.06. The stock has a market cap of $130.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $451.35 and a 12 month high of $880.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $858.23.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

