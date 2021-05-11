Signaturefd LLC Purchases 2,238 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,159 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 247,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $184.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $334.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $99.66 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

In related news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 382,351 shares of company stock worth $74,874,701. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

