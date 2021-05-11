Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 76.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,703 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 180,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 36,698 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,187,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,015,000 after purchasing an additional 135,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $1,296,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,408.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $151,771.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,457,478.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,815,196. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALLY opened at $53.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.40. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $55.14.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

