Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) will post $0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the lowest is $0.87. Silicon Motion Technology posted earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full-year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $5.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Silicon Motion Technology.

A number of brokerages have commented on SIMO. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

SIMO stock traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.20. 492,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,430. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $35.13 and a 52-week high of $74.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.82 and its 200 day moving average is $53.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 76.37%.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit