Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) will post $0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the lowest is $0.87. Silicon Motion Technology posted earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full-year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $5.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Silicon Motion Technology.

A number of brokerages have commented on SIMO. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

SIMO stock traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.20. 492,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,430. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $35.13 and a 52-week high of $74.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.82 and its 200 day moving average is $53.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 76.37%.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

