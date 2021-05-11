Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $782 million-$836 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $702.58 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Motion Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.00.

NASDAQ SIMO traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.20. 492,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,430. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.40. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $35.13 and a 52-week high of $74.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.37%.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

