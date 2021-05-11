Silver Elephant Mining (OTCMKTS:SILEF) Trading Up 2.5%

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF) was up 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 400,426 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 559,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average is $0.33.

Silver Elephant Mining

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral and energy projects. It holds a 100% interest in the Gibellini vanadium project, which is located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company also owns a 100% interest in the Titan vanadium-titanium-iron property located in Ontario, Canada; a 100% interest in the Ulaan Ovoo coal property located in Selenge province, Mongolia; and a 100% interest in the Chandgana Tal coal property and Khavtgai Uul coal property located in Khentii province, Mongolia, as well as holds 100% interest in the Sunawayo silver-zinc-lead, and the Triunfo gold-silver-zinc properties located in Bolivia.

