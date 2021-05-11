Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.23, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Simon Property Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to 9.700-9.800 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $9.70-9.80 EPS.

SPG opened at $126.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $47.25 and a twelve month high of $128.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.19%.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SPG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.94.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

