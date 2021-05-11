Simple Software Solutions Price Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Simple Software Solutions has a market cap of $434,819.05 and $332.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000276 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00024178 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004628 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Profile

SSS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,794,100 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

