SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of SiriusPoint stock opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.47. SiriusPoint has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $11.50.

In other news, Director Franklin Iv Montross bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $110,400.00.

Separately, TheStreet raised SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal and and commercial automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and cyber, marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

