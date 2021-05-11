Smith Salley & Associates Decreases Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Smith Salley & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $858.23.

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total value of $1,401,614.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BLK opened at $857.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $797.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $726.06. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $451.35 and a 52 week high of $880.80. The stock has a market cap of $130.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

