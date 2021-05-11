Smith Salley & Associates Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Smith Salley & Associates lowered its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,001 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 121,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,028,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 35,774 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 339 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NSC opened at $290.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.26. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $157.48 and a twelve month high of $295.14. The company has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.24.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

