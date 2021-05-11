Smith Salley & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC opened at $42.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $360.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $42.94.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.26.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

