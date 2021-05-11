Smith Salley & Associates Sells 603 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Smith Salley & Associates cut its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 40.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 21,963 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.69, for a total transaction of $19,013,149.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,115,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total transaction of $9,045,577.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,927,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,397 shares of company stock worth $36,032,921. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $834.79 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $501.13 and a 52-week high of $893.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $799.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $767.45. The company has a market capitalization of $98.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $805.95.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

