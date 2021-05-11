Smoothy Price Down 44.4% Over Last 7 Days (SMTY)

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. During the last seven days, Smoothy has traded down 44.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Smoothy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00001613 BTC on exchanges. Smoothy has a total market capitalization of $4.70 million and $1.93 million worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.42 or 0.00663253 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00071126 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.35 or 0.00250589 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $666.67 or 0.01165397 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00032632 BTC.

Smoothy Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smoothy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smoothy using one of the exchanges listed above.

