So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.94

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.94 and last traded at $7.62, with a volume of 8761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet cut shares of So-Young International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $829.69 million, a P/E ratio of 188.25 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.85.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $65.08 million for the quarter. So-Young International had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 1.42%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of So-Young International in the fourth quarter valued at $4,992,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 309,524 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 18,073.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 265,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 13,647.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 210,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of So-Young International in the first quarter valued at $582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

So-Young International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SY)

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

