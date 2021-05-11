SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $445 million-$465 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $446.81 million.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock traded up $4.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,552,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,033. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $264.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 62.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $112.00 and a 52 week high of $377.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. SolarEdge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $327.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $368.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $298.90.

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total value of $1,029,349.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,833,453.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.23, for a total value of $2,612,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 306,350 shares in the company, valued at $80,027,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,222 shares of company stock worth $11,797,773 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

