Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) shares fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.75 and last traded at $19.60. 1,369 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 4,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sompo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average is $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.51.

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance, life insurance, and nursing and health care services in Japan and internationally. It underwrites various P&C insurance products, including automobile and fire, as well as offers security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

