South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of NYSE:SJI traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $25.85. 1,570,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,366. South Jersey Industries has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Research analysts predict that South Jersey Industries will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 108.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 53.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 52.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

