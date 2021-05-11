South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of NYSE:SJI traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $25.85. 1,570,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,366. South Jersey Industries has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Research analysts predict that South Jersey Industries will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 108.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 53.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 52.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?

Analyst Recommendations for South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI)

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit