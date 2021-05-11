Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Director Sells $22,267.28 in Stock

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 4,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $22,267.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 417,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,987,366.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SWN traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $4.79. 14,138,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,235,039. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.53. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $4.91.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.52 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 127.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWN. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth $41,018,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 195,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 15,065 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,420,736 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 786,149 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,294,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,843 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,385,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,049,000 after acquiring an additional 397,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SWN. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Johnson Rice upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.29.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

