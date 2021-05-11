S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) will announce earnings of $3.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for S&P Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.05 and the highest is $3.25. S&P Global posted earnings per share of $3.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full-year earnings of $12.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.65 to $12.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $13.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.60 to $14.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $8.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $381.45. 40,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,954. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a market cap of $91.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $373.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.48. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $290.08 and a 52-week high of $397.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

