SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,192 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $74,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPEM stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $43.93. 65,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,245. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.77 and a 12 month high of $47.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.07.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.