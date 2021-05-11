SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Position Increased by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 2.5% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $16,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 39,517 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,310,000 after acquiring an additional 41,734 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,383,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.29. The company had a trading volume of 67,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,085. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $61.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.65.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

