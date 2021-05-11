Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) PT Raised to $53.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNMSF. TD Securities lifted their target price on Spin Master from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Spin Master from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Spin Master from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Spin Master from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Spin Master from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spin Master currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.57.

Shares of Spin Master stock opened at $34.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.28. Spin Master has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $38.71.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

