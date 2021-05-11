Sprott (TSE:SII) Given New C$58.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Sprott (TSE:SII) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on Sprott from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of SII stock opened at C$55.27 on Monday. Sprott has a 52-week low of C$34.00 and a 52-week high of C$57.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$51.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$43.73.

Sprott (TSE:SII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$38.67 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprott will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.39%.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

