Square (NYSE:SQ) Given New $300.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Square from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Square from $203.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $234.80.

Shares of SQ opened at $216.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.39 billion, a PE ratio of 343.55, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square has a 1 year low of $70.82 and a 1 year high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts predict that Square will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $200,294.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,712 shares in the company, valued at $34,555,550.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 16,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total value of $4,104,066.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,471 shares in the company, valued at $29,165,190.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,264,264 shares of company stock worth $303,249,795 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Square by 33,045.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,870,539,000 after buying an additional 8,568,716 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Square by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,424,000 after buying an additional 1,368,995 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Square by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,637,000 after buying an additional 1,402,341 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter worth about $597,618,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Square by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,482,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,316,000 after buying an additional 112,857 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

