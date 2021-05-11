SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.84 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) will report sales of $5.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.48 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full-year sales of $31.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.20 million to $35.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $45.78 million, with estimates ranging from $31.90 million to $59.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SQZ Biotechnologies.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SQZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SQZ Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SQZ Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

SQZ stock opened at $11.57 on Tuesday. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $36.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQZ. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $436,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $6,099,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $67,000.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

