SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$35.36.

A number of research firms recently commented on SSRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on SSR Mining from C$39.50 to C$38.50 in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of SSR Mining stock traded up C$0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$20.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,225. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.05. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of C$17.29 and a 12-month high of C$33.69. The company has a market cap of C$4.53 billion and a PE ratio of 18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 6.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is currently 4.50%.

In related news, Director Mike Arthur E. Anglin acquired 9,000 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$18.60 per share, with a total value of C$167,389.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$818,347.20.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

